Up to $1M worth of jewels stolen from Philadelphia store11 minutes ago

Up to $1M worth of jewels stolen from Philadelphia store

Someone cut a hole in the roof and made off with up to $1 million worth of jewels from a Philadelphia jewelry store. Police say it's the second time in three months that Kim Thanh Jewelry has been targeted.

