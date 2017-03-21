Up to $1M worth of jewels stolen from Philadelphia store11 minutes ago
Someone cut a hole in the roof and made off with up to $1 million worth of jewels from a Philadelphia jewelry store. Police say it's the second time in three months that Kim Thanh Jewelry has been targeted.
