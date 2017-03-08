University launches Biden policy inst...

University launches Biden policy institute40 minutes ago

Former Vice President Joe Biden is joining officials at the University of Delaware, his alma mater, for the launch Monday of the Biden Institute. The Institute is a new research and policy center focused on domestic issues including economic reform, environmental sustainability, criminal justice and civil rights.

