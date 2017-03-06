Uber: You Should Have Humanity
On Friday, a group of Philly Uber drivers announced their plans to align with a local union in an effort to collectively voice their concerns against the conflict-ridden ridesharing company. The Inquirer reports that the decision to unionize came as Uber refunded millions of dollars to Philly Uber drivers after the company overcharged the drivers in commission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|12 min
|MickTheGodDamnedM...
|1,282
|Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16)
|Sun
|PhillE
|243
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Sun
|AnchorMannn
|842
|Best Casual Encounters Sites
|Fri
|BigS
|3
|Fresh Grocer lease on Penn Campus EXTENDED
|Mar 2
|Patrick J Burns
|1
|Bill Cosby sex assault case jury will be import...
|Mar 2
|Chris
|1
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|Feb 27
|UFCW 1776
|9
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC