Trump rally held in Philadelphia Saturday
Meanwhile, more than 2,000 turned out peacefully along the boardwalk in Seaside Heights. A larger group of anti-Trump activists followed the mini-MAGA marcher and at 3 p.m. were located around Logan Circle and not allowed by the police to return to Independence Mall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|55 min
|Underthebridge
|3,376
|Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED
|17 hr
|Roseann Quintin
|1
|ACME Markets CLOSING 10th & Reed, also
|17 hr
|Roseann Quintin
|3
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Fri
|PHILzzzzzz
|849
|Chief Judge Simandle is a Fraud
|Thu
|Doug
|3
|ACME Markets in TROUBLE
|Mar 22
|Danielle D Elia
|1
|George Norcross runs Philadelphia and has Seth ...
|Mar 22
|Philly
|3
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC