Tonight's Concert Picks: Shannen Moser at The Pharmacy, Taxes at...
Local musician Shannen Moser leads tonight's bill at The Pharmacy down in Point Breeze. Moser brought her latest Oh, My Heart release to the WXPN studios recently, sharing three of her beautifully, emotionally intimate songs in a joint Folkadelphia / Key Studio Session .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|22 min
|MickBastard
|3,373
|Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED
|20 hr
|Roseann Quintin
|1
|ACME Markets CLOSING 10th & Reed, also
|20 hr
|Roseann Quintin
|3
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Fri
|PHILzzzzzz
|849
|Chief Judge Simandle is a Fraud
|Thu
|Doug
|3
|ACME Markets in TROUBLE
|Mar 22
|Danielle D Elia
|1
|George Norcross runs Philadelphia and has Seth ...
|Mar 22
|Philly
|3
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC