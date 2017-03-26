Tonight's Concert Picks: Saba at The ...

Tonight's Concert Picks: Saba at The Trocadero, Big Thief at Johnny...

Read more: WXPN-FM Philadelphia

The Trocadero plays host to a loaded concert headlined by Chicago's Saba . His big production rap nips at the heels of Chance the Rapper, relying on some classic flow to send his way into the musical wheelhouse of every hip-hop fanatic, and his Bucket List Project was one of last year's highlights.

Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.

