Tonight's Concert Picks: Saba at The Trocadero, Big Thief at Johnny...
The Trocadero plays host to a loaded concert headlined by Chicago's Saba . His big production rap nips at the heels of Chance the Rapper, relying on some classic flow to send his way into the musical wheelhouse of every hip-hop fanatic, and his Bucket List Project was one of last year's highlights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|9 min
|Yodiddy
|3,477
|Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED
|28 min
|Martha L
|2
|George E. Norcross wants Seth Williams Arrested...
|47 min
|Panthers
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|15 hr
|Mark wirsner
|850
|Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16)
|16 hr
|Norfcmd21
|250
|ACME Markets CLOSING 10th & Reed, also
|Sat
|Roseann Quintin
|3
|Chief Judge Simandle is a Fraud
|Mar 23
|Doug
|3
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC