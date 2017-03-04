Tonight's Concert Picks: Potty Mouth at Boot & Saddle, Flaming Lips...
Western Mass-turned-California coast punk trio Potty Mouth return to Philadelphia for a show at Boot & Saddle tonight. Since their last gig in town, the band has opened for CHVRCHES and followed up their 2015 self-titled EP with a new single called "Smash Hit."
