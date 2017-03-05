Tonight's Concert Picks: Jesca Hoop at Boot and Saddle, Mike Doughty...

Tonight's Concert Picks: Jesca Hoop a...

Singer/songwriter Jesca Hoop heads to Boot and Saddle for performance with Brooke Annibale . Her newest Sub Pop released record Memories Are Now finds a simplistic and intimate sound that would make Lorde jealous, posing the evening to be a wonderful anxiety-breaker.

