Tonight's Concert Picks: Jesca Hoop at Boot and Saddle, Mike Doughty...
Singer/songwriter Jesca Hoop heads to Boot and Saddle for performance with Brooke Annibale . Her newest Sub Pop released record Memories Are Now finds a simplistic and intimate sound that would make Lorde jealous, posing the evening to be a wonderful anxiety-breaker.
