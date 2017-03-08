To battle deadly overdose epidemic, Philly considers safe injection sites
To save lives and clean up drug paraphernalia in hard hit neighborhoods, the Mayor's Task Force on Opioids is considering safe injection sites. As Philadelphia continues to reel from last year's 910 fatal drug overdoses, local officials, medical professionals and philanthropic organizations are considering a controversial idea: Opening special facilities where heroin users can inject drugs safely.
