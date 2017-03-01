These are the biggest summer concerts...

These are the biggest summer concerts coming to Philadelphia

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

Legendary metal band Metallica will bring head banging to Lincoln Financial Field on May 12. The concert, which was announced the day after the band's performance at the Grammys, will also include enhanced experience ticket packages which include everything meet and greets to a buffet. Every ticket includes a copy of the group's latest album: Hardwired To Self-Destruct.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philly Harm Reduction 6.5 52 min TopiksResidentNurse 1,085
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 12 hr Trueword 840
Fresh Grocer lease on Penn Campus EXTENDED Thu Patrick J Burns 1
Best Casual Encounters Sites Thu Lisa 2
News Bill Cosby sex assault case jury will be import... Thu Chris 1
Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16) Mar 1 Money 240
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! Feb 27 UFCW 1776 9
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,608 • Total comments across all topics: 279,290,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC