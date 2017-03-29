The South Philadelphia arson suspect walks through the Sunoco gas station at 18th and Oregon.
The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man wanted for arson in South Philadelphia. Police say that the man seen in these admittedly lousy surveillance photos is responsible for setting two cars on fire on Monday, March 13th around 2 a.m. He was seen walking down 19th Street between Shunk Street and Oregon Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|43 min
|delphill31
|3,767
|Philadelphia Flower Show 2017
|16 hr
|GHawthorne
|1
|Philadelphia police search for missing teens
|Tue
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Great Music (Jul '13)
|Mar 27
|Jessie
|2
|Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED
|Mar 27
|Daniel Croce ACM...
|3
|George E. Norcross wants Seth Williams Arrested...
|Mar 27
|Panthers
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Mar 26
|Mark wirsner
|850
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC