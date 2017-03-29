The South Philadelphia arson suspect ...

The South Philadelphia arson suspect walks through the Sunoco gas station at 18th and Oregon.

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man wanted for arson in South Philadelphia. Police say that the man seen in these admittedly lousy surveillance photos is responsible for setting two cars on fire on Monday, March 13th around 2 a.m. He was seen walking down 19th Street between Shunk Street and Oregon Avenue.

