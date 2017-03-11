The Key Studio Sessions: Maitland
Last time we caught up with Central Pennsylvania's Josh Hines, he was deep in the minimalist folk era of his ongoing songwriting outlet Maitland . The project has always existed in two forms, as I noted at the time : the multi-instrumental configuration Hines records with and brings out for shows on occasion, and the solo SoHo-inspired folkie that was making the rounds much more frequently in 2014.
