The Boardroom: Greater Philadelphia Corporate Volunteer Council names Gelbart and Gloss

Greater Philadelphia Corporate Volunteer Council, a program of United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey, has elected Marcia Gelbart and Dave Gloss as cochairs of its board. Gelbart is senior director of communications for community investment at Comcast Corp. Gloss is director of strategic partnership at Phenom People.

