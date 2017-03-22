Teen girls fight, 1 ends up with hair...

Teen girls fight, 1 ends up with hair on fire

5 hrs ago Read more: MyFoxPhilly

A fight between two groups of teenage girls led to a 16-year-old being sent to the hospital with her hair set on fire. Police in West Philadelphia say they broke up the fight between rival cliques at about 6:45pm Wednesday.

