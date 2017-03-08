Teen Boy With Autism Found Bruised an...

Teen Boy With Autism Found Bruised and Bound in Philadelphia

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBC Philadelphia

An investigation is underway after a teen boy with autism was found bound and bruised in Philadelphia late Sunday morning. Police say the 16-year-old boy was found on 41st and Ogden streets at 11:04 a.m. The teen was bound by his feet and had bruises around his wrist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philly Harm Reduction 6.5 15 min Oldshool 1,836
News 3 Philadelphia Principals Fired In Test Cheatin... (Jan '14) 3 hr Repost 3
Philadelphia Pa 23 hr G Hawthorne 1
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Sat Bobster II 842
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! Sat Tony M 10
Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16) Fri JesseJamesJr 249
Best Casual Encounters Sites Fri fhjfgj 5
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Philadelphia County was issued at March 12 at 9:31PM EDT

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,855 • Total comments across all topics: 279,504,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC