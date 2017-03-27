Suspect Who Was Shot by Business Owne...

Suspect Who Was Shot by Business Owner Charged With Robbery

A North Philadelphia business owner chased a robber onto a crowded street and opened fire, hitting the suspect and an innocent bystander on Sunday afternoon. NBC10's Deanna Durante has the latest developments.

