Six slain in Philadelphia since Thursday night3 minutes ago

Six slain in Philadelphia since Thurs...

Six slain in Philadelphia since Thursday night

Read more: Philly.com

The first homicide occurred in the 1000 block of N. 68th Street in Overbrook about 11:52 p.m. Thursday when police were called to the area for a report of an auto accident involving a pedestrian. They found the body of Michaul Armstead, 23, from the 2500 block of Cleveland Street, under a Dodge Caravan.

