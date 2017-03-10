Signs at the `Met' on North Broad Street to emulate Philadelphia venue's 1930s look50 minutes ago
The owners of the Metropolitan Opera House on North Broad Street plan to recreate the building's 1930s signage as part of its effort to restore the historic building for use as a concert venue. Developer Eric Blumenfeld's EB Realty Management Corp. is basing the illuminated signs on those seen in a 1937 photograph of the venue identifying it as the "Met," according to documents filed with the Philadelphia Historical Commission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|28 min
|Kensingtoncoldcop
|3,167
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|4 hr
|Tony G
|848
|Chief Judge Simandle is a Fraud
|20 hr
|Wayne
|2
|ACME Markets in TROUBLE
|Wed
|Danielle D Elia
|1
|George Norcross runs Philadelphia and has Seth ...
|Wed
|Philly
|3
|Do you like Homegirl chips or Homeboy chips? (Nov '08)
|Mar 21
|BigJon
|26
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|Mar 20
|Bob Miller ABS HQ...
|11
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC