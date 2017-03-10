Signs at the `Met' on North Broad Street to emulate Philadelphia venue's 1930s look50 minutes ago

The owners of the Metropolitan Opera House on North Broad Street plan to recreate the building's 1930s signage as part of its effort to restore the historic building for use as a concert venue. Developer Eric Blumenfeld's EB Realty Management Corp. is basing the illuminated signs on those seen in a 1937 photograph of the venue identifying it as the "Met," according to documents filed with the Philadelphia Historical Commission.

