Signs at the `Met' on North Broad Str...

Signs at the `Met' on North Broad Street to emulate Philadelphia venue's 1930s look50 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

The owners of the Metropolitan Opera House on North Broad Street plan to recreate the building's 1930s signage as part of its effort to restore the historic building for use as a concert venue. Developer Eric Blumenfeld's EB Realty Management Corp. is basing the illuminated signs on those seen in a 1937 photograph of the venue identifying it as the "Met," according to documents filed with the Philadelphia Historical Commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philly Harm Reduction 6.5 28 min Kensingtoncoldcop 3,167
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 4 hr Tony G 848
Chief Judge Simandle is a Fraud 20 hr Wayne 2
ACME Markets in TROUBLE Wed Danielle D Elia 1
George Norcross runs Philadelphia and has Seth ... Wed Philly 3
Poll Do you like Homegirl chips or Homeboy chips? (Nov '08) Mar 21 BigJon 26
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! Mar 20 Bob Miller ABS HQ... 11
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,046 • Total comments across all topics: 279,768,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC