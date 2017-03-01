S Watkins Agrees To 1-Year Deal
Watkins was scheduled to become a restricted free agent on March 9. A fourth-round draft pick by the Eagles in 2014, Watkins bounced around for a couple of seasons before finding some solid footing last season. The 101st pick in that draft, Watkins saw action in four games in 2014 before the Eagles released him in September of 2015.
