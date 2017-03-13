Rock icon Chuck Berry dead at age 90

Chuck Berry, the perpetual wild man of rock music who helped define its rebellious spirit in the 1950s and was the sly poet laureate of songs about girls, cars, school and even the "any old way you choose it" vitality of the music itself, died Saturday at his home in St. Charles County, Mo. He was 90. St. Charles County police announced the death in a Facebook post on its website, saying that officers responded to a medical emergency at Berry's home, administered lifesaving techniques but could not revive him.

