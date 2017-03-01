Researchers investigate three cases of rare cancer among former Auburn University students
But Allyson Allred, then 31 and living in Hoover, had some idea what she was facing when doctors made the diagnosis back in 2001. Through her church, Allred had prayed for a Vestavia Hills woman struck with the same cancer one year earlier - an acquaintance who also lived in Auburn University dorms during freshman and sophomore year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|1 hr
|delphill31
|1,213
|Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16)
|12 hr
|PhillE
|243
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|14 hr
|AnchorMannn
|842
|Best Casual Encounters Sites
|Fri
|BigS
|3
|Fresh Grocer lease on Penn Campus EXTENDED
|Mar 2
|Patrick J Burns
|1
|Bill Cosby sex assault case jury will be import...
|Mar 2
|Chris
|1
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|Feb 27
|UFCW 1776
|9
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC