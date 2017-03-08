Race to dig at historic cemetery a mere hint of what ails...
Archaeologists had Philadelphia on the edge of its seat this past week as they raced to excavate what may be hundreds of coffins from a historic Arch Street burial ground under a tight Saturday deadline imposed Monday by a housing developer. On Friday, the developer PMC Property Group decided to give the archaeologists the time they needed to remove the human remains from the old First Baptist Church burial ground between Second and Third Streets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|10 min
|TopiksResidentNurse
|1,731
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|1 hr
|Bobster II
|842
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|6 hr
|Tony M
|10
|Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16)
|20 hr
|JesseJamesJr
|249
|Best Casual Encounters Sites
|23 hr
|fhjfgj
|5
|I hate people from India (May '11)
|Fri
|Rob
|45
|The Philadelphia Lady (Sep '13)
|Fri
|G Hawthorne
|3
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC