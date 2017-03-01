PSPCA to help city dog shelter during renovations
The Pennsylvania SPCA has stepped up to help the Animal Care and Control Team of Philadelphia while the city shelter is undergoing renovations. ACCT will be redesigning the shelter's heating and cooling system in the dog kennel, reducing the number of dogs it will be able to house from 100 to 50 for a few months.
