Prosecutors fight Cosby bid to query 2,000 potential jurors

Prosecutors in Bill Cosby's sex assault case in Pennsylvania objected Monday to defence efforts to prescreen as many as 2,000 potential jurors. They also said in a court filing that the jury should be selected weeks before the scheduled June 5 trial so jurors can prepare to be sequestered nearly 300 miles away from home.

