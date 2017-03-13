Proposed 'sex-positive' venue in Tacony raises neighbors' confusion, skepticism
Tacony Music Hall, the three-story victorian building, sits on the corner of Longshore Avenue and Edmund Street. The redbrick building, which opened in 1885, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|8 min
|jphish
|2,254
|CAIR To Bring Its Message Of Illiberal Islamism...
|1 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|12 hr
|AnchorMannn
|843
|Unreported: 1,500 Pedophile Arrests Since Trump...
|Tue
|Finally
|1
|ACME Markets CLOSING 10th & Reed, also
|Mar 13
|Society Hill Civi...
|2
|I hate people from India (May '11)
|Mar 13
|Northphilthy
|49
|Pa. governor rallies nascent anti-Trump group i...
|Mar 13
|driltis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC