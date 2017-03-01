Porn would have misled jurors, judge ...

Porn would have misled jurors, judge in Kathleen Kane trial says

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Craig R. McCoy is a member of the Inquirer investigative team. His reporting has examined police mistreatment of rape victims, corruption among Pennsylvania public officials, the high dismissal rate in the Philadelphia criminal courts, among other issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philly Harm Reduction 6.5 17 min Woodywoodrow 1,110
Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16) 4 hr NePhillyDude22 242
Best Casual Encounters Sites 11 hr BigS 3
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Fri Trueword 840
Fresh Grocer lease on Penn Campus EXTENDED Thu Patrick J Burns 1
News Bill Cosby sex assault case jury will be import... Thu Chris 1
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! Feb 27 UFCW 1776 9
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,500 • Total comments across all topics: 279,302,747

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC