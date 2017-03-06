Police seek missing teen from West Philadelphia
Ashley Franquiz was last seen at her home on the 1600 block of N. Redfield Street Saturday around 4:30 p.m. Ashley is described as 5'0", with a stocky build, brown eyes, light brown complexion, braces, and black braided shoulder length hair.
