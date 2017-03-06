Police search for missing 10-year-old girl, Nyliah Briggs, from Northwest Philadelphia
Nyliah Briggs, 10, was reported missing after she failed to return home on the 4500 block of N. 13th Street on Monday night. Nyliah reportedly left her residence at approximately 6:30 PM and was last seen by a family friend in the area of 15th and Market Street.
