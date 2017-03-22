Philly Made: Philadelphia Gay Me...

Philly Made: Philadelphia Gay Me...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Philadelphia Gay News

Philadelphia Gay Men's Chorus is celebrating its 35th anniversary with "Philly Made," a series of concerts commemorating the city's contribution to music this weekend at Prince Music Theater. PGMC President Adam Funck and artistic director Joseph J. Buches said "Philly Made" will include songs from a wide range of musical genres and styles from artists and composers who originated in and around Philadelphia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philadelphia Gay News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chief Judge Simandle is a Fraud 1 hr Wayne 2
Philly Harm Reduction 6.5 5 hr Daboijoey 3,086
ACME Markets in TROUBLE 11 hr Danielle D Elia 1
George Norcross runs Philadelphia and has Seth ... 16 hr Philly 3
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Tue Mark wirsner 847
Poll Do you like Homegirl chips or Homeboy chips? (Nov '08) Tue BigJon 26
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! Mar 20 Bob Miller ABS HQ... 11
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,994 • Total comments across all topics: 279,749,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC