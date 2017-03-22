Philly Made: Philadelphia Gay Me...
Philadelphia Gay Men's Chorus is celebrating its 35th anniversary with "Philly Made," a series of concerts commemorating the city's contribution to music this weekend at Prince Music Theater. PGMC President Adam Funck and artistic director Joseph J. Buches said "Philly Made" will include songs from a wide range of musical genres and styles from artists and composers who originated in and around Philadelphia.
