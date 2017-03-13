Philly FBI sex-discrimination trial a...

Philly FBI sex-discrimination trial airs dirty laundry

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

In a case that promises to air dirty laundry at the FBI's Philadelphia office, a woman who once headed the office's computer unit charged Thursday that she was the victim of sexual discrimination when she was demoted and replaced with a male employee. Lampinski's civil rights lawsuit charges that FBI officials repeatedly violated the bureau's policies, first in removing her and then in an effort to cover up the initial policy violations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two Women Raped During Violent Home Invasion (Jul '06) 36 min Woodywoodrow 3
Philly Harm Reduction 6.5 1 hr Woodywoodrow 2,369
News Proposed 'sex-positive' venue in Tacony raises ... 11 hr Shirvell s Shrivel 1
News CAIR To Bring Its Message Of Illiberal Islamism... 21 hr Texxy 1
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Wed AnchorMannn 843
Unreported: 1,500 Pedophile Arrests Since Trump... Tue Finally 1
ACME Markets CLOSING 10th & Reed, also Mar 13 Society Hill Civi... 2
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,136 • Total comments across all topics: 279,610,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC