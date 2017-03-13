Philly FBI sex-discrimination trial airs dirty laundry

In a case that promises to air dirty laundry at the FBI's Philadelphia office, a woman who once headed the office's computer unit charged Thursday that she was the victim of sexual discrimination when she was demoted and replaced with a male employee. Lampinski's civil rights lawsuit charges that FBI officials repeatedly violated the bureau's policies, first in removing her and then in an effort to cover up the initial policy violations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.