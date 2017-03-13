Philly FBI sex-discrimination trial airs dirty laundry
In a case that promises to air dirty laundry at the FBI's Philadelphia office, a woman who once headed the office's computer unit charged Thursday that she was the victim of sexual discrimination when she was demoted and replaced with a male employee. Lampinski's civil rights lawsuit charges that FBI officials repeatedly violated the bureau's policies, first in removing her and then in an effort to cover up the initial policy violations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Women Raped During Violent Home Invasion (Jul '06)
|36 min
|Woodywoodrow
|3
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|1 hr
|Woodywoodrow
|2,369
|Proposed 'sex-positive' venue in Tacony raises ...
|11 hr
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|1
|CAIR To Bring Its Message Of Illiberal Islamism...
|21 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Wed
|AnchorMannn
|843
|Unreported: 1,500 Pedophile Arrests Since Trump...
|Tue
|Finally
|1
|ACME Markets CLOSING 10th & Reed, also
|Mar 13
|Society Hill Civi...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC