Philadelphia's largest Cinco de Mayo celebration canceled over immigration crackdown fears
El Carnaval de Puebla, a Cinco De Mayo celebration in Philadelphia, has been canceled in response to recent crackdowns by Immigration and Customs Enforcement . The annual parade through South Philadelphia is the largest Cinco de Mayo celebration in the city, a local NBC affiliate reported .
