Philadelphia's largest Cinco de Mayo ...

Philadelphia's largest Cinco de Mayo celebration canceled over immigration crackdown fears

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: The Hill

El Carnaval de Puebla, a Cinco De Mayo celebration in Philadelphia, has been canceled in response to recent crackdowns by Immigration and Customs Enforcement . The annual parade through South Philadelphia is the largest Cinco de Mayo celebration in the city, a local NBC affiliate reported .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philly Harm Reduction 6.5 18 min MickBastard 2,628
Congressman Norcross and brother George behind ... 9 hr Norcross Lies 1
Unreported: 1,500 Pedophile Arrests Since Trump... 22 hr GOPGod 2
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 23 hr Bobster II 845
Norcross hijacks $245 million for his own perso... Fri Terrence 1
News Two Women Raped During Violent Home Invasion (Jul '06) Fri Woodywoodrow 3
News Proposed 'sex-positive' venue in Tacony raises ... Thu Shirvell s Shrivel 1
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,097 • Total comments across all topics: 279,659,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC