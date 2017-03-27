Philadelphia synagogue vandalism unde...

Philadelphia synagogue vandalism under investigation

Monday morning, a maintenance worker found a baseball-sized stone thrown through the side window of Temple Menorah Keneseth Chai in Mayfair. If you know anything about who did this, you're asked to call 215-686-TIPS , text a tip to PPDTIP , or click here to submit a tip anonymously.

