Philadelphia synagogue vandalism under investigation
Monday morning, a maintenance worker found a baseball-sized stone thrown through the side window of Temple Menorah Keneseth Chai in Mayfair. If you know anything about who did this, you're asked to call 215-686-TIPS , text a tip to PPDTIP , or click here to submit a tip anonymously.
