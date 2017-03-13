Philadelphia snow emergency starts at 9 p.m., SEPTA making changes
With up to a foot of snow possible for going into Tuesday, the City of Philadelphia has declared a snow emergency will go into effect for the city beginning at 9 p.m. Monday night. SEPTA is also making changes for commuters, both in and out of the city.
