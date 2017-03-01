Philadelphia research consortium launched to access research capabilities across region
The Wistar Institute, together with many regional academic institutions driving life sciences discoveries, has launched the Philadelphia Research Consortium -- a preclinical research network for facilitating easy access to our region's robust research enterprise.
