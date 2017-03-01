Philadelphia research consortium laun...

Philadelphia research consortium launched to access research capabilities across region

The Wistar Institute, together with many regional academic institutions driving life sciences discoveries, has launched the Philadelphia Research Consortium -- a preclinical research network for facilitating easy access to our region's robust research enterprise.

