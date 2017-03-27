Philadelphia police search for missing teens
There are 1 comment on the MyFoxPhilly story from 19 hrs ago, titled Philadelphia police search for missing teens. In it, MyFoxPhilly reports that:
Police say 13-year-old Nathaniel Cruz and 14-year-old Thomas Cruz both reside with their father and stepmother on the 1900 block of East Wishart Street. The boys left their residence after a dispute with their father and maybe in the area of their mother residence on the 2800 block of North 4th Street, according to police.
#1 1 hr ago
Something isn't right! I pray for these boys and hope DHS gets involved to see what really goes on in the home where these kids reside.
