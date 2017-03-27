There are on the MyFoxPhilly story from 19 hrs ago, titled Philadelphia police search for missing teens. In it, MyFoxPhilly reports that:

Police say 13-year-old Nathaniel Cruz and 14-year-old Thomas Cruz both reside with their father and stepmother on the 1900 block of East Wishart Street. The boys left their residence after a dispute with their father and maybe in the area of their mother residence on the 2800 block of North 4th Street, according to police.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at MyFoxPhilly.