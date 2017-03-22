Philadelphia police officer charged w...

Philadelphia police officer charged with abandoning starved dog in a trash bag

An 11-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police force was arrested Thursday on charges of putting an emaciated dog in a trash bag and dumping her in Wissahickon Valley Park last November. Michael Long, 33, of the 8200 block of Michener Ave. was charged with two misdemeanors for animal cruelty, one misdemeanor count for possession of an instrument of a crime, and one summary charge of animal cruelty, according to the Pennsylvania SPCA.

