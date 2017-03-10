Philadelphia officer arrested over do...

Philadelphia officer arrested over dog found in trash bag

A Philadelphia police officer has been arrested on animal cruelty charges over a dog that was found dumped in a trash bag at a park last fall. Pennsylvania's Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says Officer Michael Long, an 11-year veteran of the police department, was arrested Thursday on animal cruelty and related misdemeanor charges over the November incident.

