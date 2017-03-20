Philadelphia man gunned down in city'...

Philadelphia man gunned down in city's Nicetown section

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

Police have released few details beyond saying the man was shot twice near Roberts and Germantown avenues just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Gone are the days when cyclists had to put away their bikes for the winter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philly Harm Reduction 6.5 8 min jphishermanofthep... 2,857
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! 2 hr Bob Miller ABS HQ... 11
UPenn Research Survey - Gift Card Drawing! 17 hr shockley 2
News CAIR To Bring Its Message Of Illiberal Islamism... Sun Ihatemuslims 2
Congressman Norcross and brother George behind ... Sat Norcross Lies 1
Unreported: 1,500 Pedophile Arrests Since Trump... Sat GOPGod 2
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Sat Bobster II 845
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,692 • Total comments across all topics: 279,692,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC