Pennywise terrorizes Philly-born star...

Pennywise terrorizes Philly-born star Jaeden Lieberher in new 'It' trailer

2 hrs ago

If the evil clown Pennywise thinks he can get the best of a kid that grew up in South Philadelphia, he's got another thing coming. The first preview for the big-screen adaptation of Stephen King's It hit the internet this week, and it is thoroughly creepy.

Philadelphia, PA

