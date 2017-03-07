Pennsylvania Democrats will not pay ransom
Pennsylvania Democrats will not be paying a ransom to unidentified cyberattackers, the state senate's top Democrat Jay Costa told reporters Monday. The computers of the Pennsylvania State Senate Democratic Caucus remained locked after a Friday morning ransomware attack encrypted the lawmakers' server, and hackers demanded a payment in return for an access key.
