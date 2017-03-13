Pa. teen, forced into sex trade, files suita
A lawsuit accuses a Philadelphia motel of providing rooms to human traffickers who exploited girls and forced them into prostitution. Pa. teen, forced into sex trade, files suit against motel PHILADELPHIA - A lawsuit accuses a Philadelphia motel of providing rooms to human traffickers who exploited girls and forced them into prostitution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|3 min
|Yodiddy
|1,888
|I hate people from India (May '11)
|2 hr
|Northphilthy
|49
|Pa. governor rallies nascent anti-Trump group i...
|4 hr
|driltis
|1
|3 Philadelphia Principals Fired In Test Cheatin... (Jan '14)
|21 hr
|Repost
|3
|Philadelphia Pa
|Sat
|G Hawthorne
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Sat
|Bobster II
|842
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|Sat
|Tony M
|10
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC