Pa. governor rallies nascent anti-Trump group in Philly

Pennsylvania's Democratic governor addressed a growing Philadelphia group organizing opposition to Republican President Trump's agenda, telling a diverse crowd Sunday that their efforts will be the key that unlocks a progressive vision for the federal government. "We need to take this nation back," Wolf said.

