Owner Vows to Rebuild Philly Gym Afte...

Owner Vows to Rebuild Philly Gym After Massive Fire

10 hrs ago

The fire broke out at the AFC Fitness on Grant Avenue in the Far Northeast around 11:15 a.m. The blaze eventually grew to four alarms, and at least one person was transported to the hospital. A member told Channel 6 the blaze, which began on the roof, engulfed the gym in just five minutes.

