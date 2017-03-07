Owner Vows to Rebuild Philly Gym After Massive Fire
The fire broke out at the AFC Fitness on Grant Avenue in the Far Northeast around 11:15 a.m. The blaze eventually grew to four alarms, and at least one person was transported to the hospital. A member told Channel 6 the blaze, which began on the roof, engulfed the gym in just five minutes.
