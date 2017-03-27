Overbrook man to be tried for murder in Christmas Eve slaying of S. Phila. grocer
Joseph A. Slobodzian has been a reporter for the Inquirer since 1982 and has covered a variety of beats, including the New Jersey Statehouse and state government, federal courts and agencies, and, since 2008, Philadelphia's criminal justice system. The grandson of beloved South Philadelphia neighborhood grocer Marie Buck testified Wednesday that his stealing a gold chain from his heroin dealer led to the Christmas Eve slaying of his 81-year-old grandmother.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|4 min
|Yodiddy
|3,836
|Trump the FBI,and defense contractors..
|4 hr
|Mike
|2
|Philadelphia Flower Show 2017
|Wed
|GHawthorne
|1
|Philadelphia police search for missing teens
|Tue
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Great Music (Jul '13)
|Mar 27
|Jessie
|2
|Society Hill ACME lease EXTENDED
|Mar 27
|Daniel Croce ACM...
|3
|George E. Norcross wants Seth Williams Arrested...
|Mar 27
|Panthers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC