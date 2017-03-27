Overbrook man to be tried for murder ...

Overbrook man to be tried for murder in Christmas Eve slaying of S. Phila. grocer

11 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Joseph A. Slobodzian has been a reporter for the Inquirer since 1982 and has covered a variety of beats, including the New Jersey Statehouse and state government, federal courts and agencies, and, since 2008, Philadelphia's criminal justice system. The grandson of beloved South Philadelphia neighborhood grocer Marie Buck testified Wednesday that his stealing a gold chain from his heroin dealer led to the Christmas Eve slaying of his 81-year-old grandmother.

