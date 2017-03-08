Out & About: March 10-16

HA IN HEELS: "RuPaul's Drag Race" alum and comedian Bob the Drag Queen brings the jokes to Philadelphia 7 p.m. March 12 at The Punchline Philly, 33 E. Laurel St. For more information or tickets, call 215-606-6555. Philadelphia Museum of Art presents an exhibition exploring watercolor painting's remarkable rise in the United States between 1860-1925 through May 14, 26th Street and the Parkway; 215-763-8100.

