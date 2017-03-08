Out & About: March 10-16
HA IN HEELS: "RuPaul's Drag Race" alum and comedian Bob the Drag Queen brings the jokes to Philadelphia 7 p.m. March 12 at The Punchline Philly, 33 E. Laurel St. For more information or tickets, call 215-606-6555. Philadelphia Museum of Art presents an exhibition exploring watercolor painting's remarkable rise in the United States between 1860-1925 through May 14, 26th Street and the Parkway; 215-763-8100.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philadelphia Gay News.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|10 min
|luke i m ur father
|1,583
|The Philadelphia Lady (Sep '13)
|1 hr
|G Hawthorne
|3
|Best Casual Encounters Sites
|2 hr
|Northphilthy
|4
|I hate people from India (May '11)
|Wed
|Northphilthy
|44
|Jim Crow good ole boys only
|Tue
|Keith
|1
|Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13)
|Mar 7
|Prettysure
|24
|University of Pennsylvania EVICTS The Fresh Gro...
|Mar 6
|NEW GUY
|3
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC