Opera Philadelphia's 2017-18 Season, ...

Opera Philadelphia's 2017-18 Season, Kicking Off Inaugural O17...

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Opera News

Season will also include War Stories , a site-specific double-bill to be staged at the Philadelphia Museum of Art; David Hertzberg's The Wake World at the Barnes Foundation; Barrie Kosky's The Magic Flute ; a New Production of George Benjamin's Written on Skin ; and a new production of Carmen O PERA PHILADELPHIA'S 2017-18 season , in which the company will present its inaugural fall festival, dubbed O17, is to feature three world premieres, two local premieres of modern works, two standard repertory works in new stagings and soprano Sondra Radvanovsky serving in the role of festival artist, the company announced today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Opera News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philly Harm Reduction 6.5 11 min NEW GUY 1,570
I hate people from India (May '11) Wed Northphilthy 44
Jim Crow good ole boys only Tue Keith 1
Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13) Mar 7 Prettysure 24
University of Pennsylvania EVICTS The Fresh Gro... Mar 6 NEW GUY 3
Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16) Mar 5 PhillE 243
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Mar 5 AnchorMannn 841
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Wikileaks
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,678 • Total comments across all topics: 279,443,874

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC