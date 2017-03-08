Opera Philadelphia's 2017-18 Season, Kicking Off Inaugural O17...

Season will also include War Stories , a site-specific double-bill to be staged at the Philadelphia Museum of Art; David Hertzberg's The Wake World at the Barnes Foundation; Barrie Kosky's The Magic Flute ; a New Production of George Benjamin's Written on Skin ; and a new production of Carmen O PERA PHILADELPHIA'S 2017-18 season , in which the company will present its inaugural fall festival, dubbed O17, is to feature three world premieres, two local premieres of modern works, two standard repertory works in new stagings and soprano Sondra Radvanovsky serving in the role of festival artist, the company announced today.

