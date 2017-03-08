Officer Shoots, Kills Dog After Being Attacked: Police
A police officer shot and killed a dog after the animal attacked him in Southwest Philadelphia Wednesday, according to investigators. A police officer is recovering after investigators say he shot and killed a dog that attacked him while he accompanied DHS workers at a Southwest Philadelphia home.
