Off-duty Philly police officer dies a...

Off-duty Philly police officer dies after apparent suicide in NE Philly home

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Julie Shaw works on the Real Time News Desk for the Inquirer and the Daily News. During her 10-plus years at both papers, she has covered the courts, crime, immigration, and census stories.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philly Harm Reduction 6.5 59 min MickBastard 1,735
Philadelphia Pa 2 hr G Hawthorne 1
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 4 hr Bobster II 842
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! 9 hr Tony M 10
Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16) 23 hr JesseJamesJr 249
Best Casual Encounters Sites Fri fhjfgj 5
I hate people from India (May '11) Fri Rob 45
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Philadelphia County was issued at March 11 at 4:52PM EDT

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,243 • Total comments across all topics: 279,483,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC