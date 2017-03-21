Nutter, Peterkin Bell go on the attac...

Nutter, Peterkin Bell go on the attack over Mayor's Fund story

Former Mayor Michael A. Nutter and a top aide took issue Monday with an Inquirer report that the aide had failed to fully account for $52,000 in spending in 2015 while serving as chairwoman of the Mayor's Fund for Philadelphia. Desiree Peterkin Bell, former city representative and chair of the fund, called the story "baseless," while Nutter labeled the fund's executive director "unscrupulous and deceptive" for calling attention to Peterkin Bell's accounting failures.

