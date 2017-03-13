Northeast boxers victorious at Philly...

Northeast boxers victorious at Philly Fight Night

Two local boxers were victorious at Philly Fight Night, which took place on March 10 at the 2300 Arena, in South Philadelphia. The Northeast's Ernesto "Pete" Almodovar, who was making his pro debut, defeated Steven Lopez by unanimous decision in the flyweight division.

